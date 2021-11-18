Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report sales of $162.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $556.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.68 million to $575.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $740.85 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $937.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.