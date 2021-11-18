Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $1,232,064. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.