Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $11.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $11.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.37 and the highest is $12.48. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $12.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $60.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.97 to $61.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $38.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.33 to $43.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $222.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

