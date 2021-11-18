Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKU. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:AKU opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of C$212.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

