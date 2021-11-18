Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

