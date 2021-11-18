Brokers Offer Predictions for Bath & Body Works Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

