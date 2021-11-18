Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 3rd Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 5.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

BAM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 10,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,213. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

