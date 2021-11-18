Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 807.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 77,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,232,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,857,000 after purchasing an additional 932,094 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

