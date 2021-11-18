Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

