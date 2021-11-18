Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 887,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,163. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 248,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.