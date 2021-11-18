BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 221,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,826. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

