BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 221,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter worth $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $17,637,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

