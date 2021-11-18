Bruce M. Lisman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $20,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,137. The stock has a market cap of $747.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

