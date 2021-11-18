Bryant R. Riley Purchases 20,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RILY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

