Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan now owns 235,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,745,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 363,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.