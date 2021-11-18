Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 319.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

