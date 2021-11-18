BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $68.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.
BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
