Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $69.97 million and approximately $76,997.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00398648 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

