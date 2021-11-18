Bytom (BTM) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $73.36 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.60 or 0.00361810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,714,199,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,393,706 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

