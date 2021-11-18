Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Cactus stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

