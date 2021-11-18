Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,420. Caleres has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

