Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 939,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

