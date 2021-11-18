Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

