Canaccord Genuity Boosts Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Price Target to C$6.00

Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIZSF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,554. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

