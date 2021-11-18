Canaccord Genuity Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.91.

TWM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.36. 171,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,555. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$462.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

