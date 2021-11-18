Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 9,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

