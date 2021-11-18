Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 9,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

