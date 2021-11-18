Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.06

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$147.06 and traded as high as C$149.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$149.16, with a volume of 789,829 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3928906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

