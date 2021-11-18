Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$52.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$27.32 and a one year high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$309,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,196,289.29. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold 193,972 shares of company stock worth $9,255,903 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.