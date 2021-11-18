Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson Sells 18,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,706,671.35.
William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.
Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$27.32 and a 1 year high of C$55.19.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.