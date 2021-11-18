Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson Sells 18,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,706,671.35.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$27.32 and a 1 year high of C$55.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.69.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: ESG Score

