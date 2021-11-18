Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

CADL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 80,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,516. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

