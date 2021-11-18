Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.97. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

