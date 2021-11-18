Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CANG opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

