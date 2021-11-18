Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.51.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

