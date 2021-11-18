Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 79.3% in October

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.