Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

ERF opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 269,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.