Capital One Financial Weighs in on Archaea Energy Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Archaea Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LFG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

