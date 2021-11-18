Cappasity Trading Down 25.9% This Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $400,049.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

