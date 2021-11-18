Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $59.34 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $59.34 billion and $2.45 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00172055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003207 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.26 or 0.00537609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.