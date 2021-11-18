Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

