CareTech (LON:CTH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $615.02

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 615.02 ($8.04) and traded as low as GBX 597 ($7.80). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.94), with a volume of 78,720 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £689.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 615.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

