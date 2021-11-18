CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,101,419. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

