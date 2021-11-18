Carlson Capital Management Acquires 4,485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

