Carlson Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 278,565 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.