Carlson Capital Management Has $27.87 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.69% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,122,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,776,000.

DFAS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

