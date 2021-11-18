Carlson Capital Management Invests $13.16 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average of $319.30. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $238.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

