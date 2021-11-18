Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 129,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

