Carlson Capital Management Purchases 1,483 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $398.44. The stock had a trading volume of 650,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

