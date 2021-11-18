Carlson Capital Management Purchases 4,768 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 1,653,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

