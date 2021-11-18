Carlson Capital Management Purchases 618 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.