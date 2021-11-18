Carlson Capital Management Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,866. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

